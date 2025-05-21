From Kodagu to Booker stage: Deepa Bhashti’s remarkable journey
May 21, 2025

Madikeri: Deepa Bhashti, a writer and award-winning literary translator, works in both Kannada and English. Based in Madikeri, Kodagu, she resides at her home named ‘Minuguthaare’ near Rifle Range.

Her columns, essays, and cultural criticism have appeared in over 40 national and international publications.

Deepa’s published translations from Kannada include a novel by Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivarama Karanth and a collection of short stories by Kodagina Gouramma.

Her English translation of Banu Mushtaq’s short stories, titled Heart Lamp, won the English PEN’s PEN Translates award. The same collection has now gone on to win the International Booker Prize 2025, marking a historic achievement.

She is married to Chettira. R. Nanaiah, a coffee planter from Kodagu. Nanaiah previously served in the Central Armed Reserve Police Force and later taught English at a college in Bengaluru after completing his post-graduation in English Literature.

Deepa’s father, Prakash, is also a coffee planter, and her mother, Sudha, is a home-maker.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Prakash shared that Deepa completed her primary education at Kodagu Vidyalaya, Madikeri, and later graduated from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College. She pursued her PG in Journalism and Mass Communication at Mangalore University.

“She worked with national dailies. Later, she developed interest in literature. I am proud that her dedication has got recognition with Booker Prize,” he said.

