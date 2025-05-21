Pioneering voice in Kannada literature

May 21, 2025

Mysuru: Banu Mushtaq, born in Hassan in 1948, is a distinguished activist, lawyer and writer. A prominent literary figure, she writes primarily in Kannada, and her works have been translated into Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and most recently, English.

Born into a Muslim family, Banu was enrolled at the age of eight in a Kannada-medium missionary school in Shivamogga. Defying community norms, she pursued higher education and married for love at the age of 26.

She is fluent in Kannada, Hindi, Dakhni Urdu and English. Over the years, Mushtaq has also worked as a reporter for ‘Lankesh Pathrike’ and briefly with All India Radio in Bengaluru.

Although interested in writing from a young age, Mushtaq began her literary journey at the age of 29, during a period of postpartum depression following the birth of her child.

Writing became an outlet to process her emotions and experiences. Much of her work focuses on women’s issues, exploring themes of identity, resistance and societal expectations.

She has authored six short-story collections, a novel, a book of essays and a volume of poetry. Her acclaimed short story ‘Kari Nagaragalu’ was adapted into the 2003 film ‘Hasina’.

A vital voice in Karnataka’s Bandaya Sahitya (Rebel Literature) movement during the 1970s and 1980s, Banu Mushtaq emerged as one of the few prominent women writers.

Banu Mushtaq has received several accolades, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award and Daana Chintamani Attimabbe Award, further cementing her legacy as a pathbreaking figure in Kannada literature.