1971 Indo-Pak War veterans visit Mysuru; meet MP

November 15, 2024

Mysuru: A group of veterans from the Indian Armed Forces, including personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, visited Mysuru on Nov. 12, accompanied by their spouses.

The Army officers in this group were commissioned just 20 days before the Indo-Pak War of 1971, where they played a critical role as some of the youngest officers sent into battle in the conflict.

During their visit to Mysuru, the war veterans engaged in an interaction with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

Col. Arun Sareen welcomed the attendees, and a minute of silence was observed in honour of their fallen comrades. The event was hosted at the Grand Mercure Hotel in city.

Brig. Maletira Devaiah introduced the MP, emphasising the contributions of the Princely State of Mysore to the war effort before independence and detailing the post-independence integration of State forces into the Indian Army.

In his address, Yaduveer recounted the history of Mysore and its army, highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage. He also spoke about Kodagu’s significant contributions to national service and the armed forces.

The event concluded with an address by former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal N.A.K. Browne, who expressed gratitude for Yaduveer’s presence. He also shared insights from his efforts to document the contributions of the British Indian Army in Palestine during his tenure as Defence Attaché in Israel.

Additionally, he underscored the potential of highly trained and disciplined ex-servicemen in contributing to good governance and nation-building. A book on this subject, authored by Lt. Gen. S.K. Gadeock was presented to the MP.