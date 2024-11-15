SIT to probe Covid-19 related scam: Minister H.K. Patil
News

SIT to probe Covid-19 related scam: Minister H.K. Patil

November 15, 2024

Bengaluru: Following the findings of an interim report submitted by the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission, citing irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment during Covid-19 pandemic, the State Cabinet has decided to form Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the irregularities.

That apart, in another significant decision, the Cabinet resolved to hand over the cases of granting  mining lease illegally to 10 ‘C’ category companies, to the SIT involving Lokayukta officials to file a case and to conduct the probe. This was announced to media persons by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Minister Patil said, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) cadre Officer shall be heading the investigation and initiate action related to the charges. The extent of irregularities is beyond what meets the eye, as the officials carried out large scale irregularities with the blessings of those in power then.

Justice D’Cunha, in his report has made key observation that, Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers and officials behaved in a inhumane manner.

Large scale irregularities were reported in the purchase of medicines and a criminal case shall be booked against those involved, asserted Patil.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal of setting up Organic and Siri Dhanya Centre at Hebbal  in the city, under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, at an estimated cost of Rs. 20 crore, added Minister Patil.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching