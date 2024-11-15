SIT to probe Covid-19 related scam: Minister H.K. Patil

November 15, 2024

Bengaluru: Following the findings of an interim report submitted by the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission, citing irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment during Covid-19 pandemic, the State Cabinet has decided to form Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the irregularities.

That apart, in another significant decision, the Cabinet resolved to hand over the cases of granting mining lease illegally to 10 ‘C’ category companies, to the SIT involving Lokayukta officials to file a case and to conduct the probe. This was announced to media persons by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Minister Patil said, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) cadre Officer shall be heading the investigation and initiate action related to the charges. The extent of irregularities is beyond what meets the eye, as the officials carried out large scale irregularities with the blessings of those in power then.

Justice D’Cunha, in his report has made key observation that, Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers and officials behaved in a inhumane manner.

Large scale irregularities were reported in the purchase of medicines and a criminal case shall be booked against those involved, asserted Patil.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal of setting up Organic and Siri Dhanya Centre at Hebbal in the city, under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, at an estimated cost of Rs. 20 crore, added Minister Patil.