Raid on house yields 154.450 kg ganja; two arrested
News

November 15, 2024

Mysuru: Udayagiri Police raided a house in KHB Colony at Kalyangiri on Nov. 12 and seized a total of 154 kg and 450 grams of ganja which were stored in eight plastic bags besides arresting two suspects in this connection.

The Police, who registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, interrogated the accused during which the accused informed the Police about the prime accused and the Cops have launched a hunt to trace him. Both the accused were remanded to Judicial Custody.

The raid was conducted, following a tip off about a large quantity of ganja being stored illegally at a house in KHB Colony.

City Police Commissioner and DCP guided Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa, Udayagiri Inspector K.N. Sudhakar, Sub-Inspectors C.N. Sunil, H.M. Anand, B.G. Nagaraja Nayaka and C.M. Roopesh and staff C. Raju, Mahesh, Shivaprasad, Raje Saab, Kariyappa, Prakash Rathod, Santosh Pawar, Suhail, Rajesh, Adarsh, Nandita and Nazia Shariff, in the raid, nabbing and seizing operation.

