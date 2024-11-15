Lure of lucrative job in Mandya Dairy: Mysuru Milk Dairy employee cheats contract employee of Rs. 11.50 lakh

November 15, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru Rural Police have registered a case against an employee of Mysuru Mega Milk Dairy for allegedly cheating a contract employee of Rs. 11.50 lakh after promising him of getting a job of an Extension Officer at Mandya Dairy.

The accused is K.S. Adarsh, an employee of Mysuru Mega Milk Dairy and a resident of Papanna Layout in Yaraganahalli.

In 2022, Adarsh promised of getting the Extension Officer job with a salary of Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 at the Milk Dairy in Gejjalagere of Maddur taluk in Mandya district, to Mysuru Mega Dairy contract employee R. Dixit besides stating that his (Adarsh) father was the President of the Union and he knew the MLA, MP, Directors of the Dairy. He had also reportedly told Dixit that the Manager was known to him as he was his relative and had got jobs to many.

Adarsh then went to the house of Dixit’s sister at Sri Siddalingeshwara Layout in Koppalur, Mysuru taluk and informed Dixit’s father P. Ramaswamy that they had to pay Rs. 11.50 lakh for getting the job and collected advance money from Ramaswamy.

On Sept. 13, 2023, Adarsh reportedly sent a fake appointment letter of Dixit to the WhatsApp of Ramaswamy and informed that the original copy of the appointment letter will be sent to the house through a registered post. Adarsh then collected the balance money and left.

As Dixit did not receive any registered post, he took the copy of the appointment letter sent to his father’s WhatsApp to the Dairy at Gejjalagere and enquired about it only to learn that it was a fake one.

On Feb. 14, 2024, Dixit’s father Ramaswamy lodged a complaint against Adarsh at Mysuru Rural Police Station following which the Police summoned Adarsh to the Police Station and interrogated him during which Adarsh is said to have confessed of receiving Rs. 11.50 lakh.

He then requested the Police not to file any case against him, promised to return the money and gave three cheques to Ramaswamy following which Ramaswamy took back his complaint.

When Ramaswamy produced the cheques in the Bank, the cheques bounced. Ramaswamy then went to Adarsh and asked for the money following which Adarsh reportedly threatened Ramaswamy of murdering him, the complaint stated.

Ramaswamy then approached the city’s 11th Additional Court and filed a case by producing the compliant copy he had withdrawn from the Mysuru Rural Police Station.

Following an order from the Court, the Mysuru Rural Police registered an FIR against Adarsh under 406, 420, 465, 504 and 506 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating.