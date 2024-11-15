November 15, 2024

Bengaluru: Seeking fulfilment of their demands, Federation of Wine Merchants Associations of Karnataka has called for a Statewide Liquor Bandh on Nov. 20.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Federation President S. Guruswamy and General Secretary B. Govindaraj Hegde said that the demands included inclusion of Liquor in CL-2 License, allowing opening of more counters under CL-9 License by stipulating fees, permission for parcel sale of Beer and Liquor etc.

Pointing out that they have appealed the CM to curb corruption in Excise Department and to bring it under Finance Ministry, they observed that corruption will come down if Excise Department is brought under the direct control of Finance Department.

The Federation had nothing to do with PM Modi’s accusation of Rs.700 crore graft in State Excise Department, they said.