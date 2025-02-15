Fire mishap at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram: MP inspects legacy waste clearance site

February 15, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar visited the Excel Plant at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram here this afternoon, where the legacy waste is being cleared, but caught fire recently, sparking concerns about the health of the people living in the surrounding localities, due to the hazardous stench emanating from the place.

Wadiyar, who was accompanied by AEE of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Mohan Kumar and Environment Engineer Sridevi, inspected the Excel Plant, collected information from the officials about the incident and instructed the latter to take precautionary measures to jump into action, if there was any recurrence in fire incident.

Wadiyar told media persons, “I was attending the Lok Sabha Session in New Delhi, when the incident took place. However, I had spoken to the Deputy Commissioner over phone and sought a detailed report. The further discussions can be held on the cause of fire (that was completely doused after two to three days of operation), after the receipt of the report.”

The process of clearing several tonnes of legacy waste entrusted to a Gujarat based company should be expedited, to offer a permanent solution to the people of Mysuru. It is due to the absence of local elected representatives (corporators in MCC), the works are going on a sluggish pace, with nobody to monitor the activities, opined Wadiyar.

Regarding the recent Udayagiri incident (on Feb. 10), where a social media post triggered untoward incidents, with the people belonging to a particular community targeting Udayagiri Police Station and the Police Officers by hurling stones at them, Wadiyar said, it is the Police who protect the society, but it is vice-versa now. A probe should be conducted and report be sought about the incident. Nobody should take law into their hands, he added.

On the allegations of handiwork of RSS and BJP behind the incident, made by the Congress leaders, Wadiyar said, one should provide justifiable reasons, before pressing any charges, instead of resorting to make baseless allegations. Be it any suspects, the action should be taken, insisted Wadiyar.

Regarding the provision of TDR for Bangalore Palace Grounds land, Wadiyar said, the Supreme Court (SC) has issued yet another order recently in favour of the Royal Family. Let’s wait for the Government to decide on the matter.