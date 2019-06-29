Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway – Land acquisition nearing completion: PWD Minister

Mysore: PWD Minister H.D. Revanna has said that the land acquisition process for converting the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway into a 10-lane (include two service roads) Highway was almost complete.

Speaking to press persons at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road in city this morning, Revanna said while the land acquisition of the stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta was fully over, the land acquisition of the stretch from Nidaghatta to Mysuru was 80 per cent complete and the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2020.

Pointing out that the PWD plans to build auditorium in Jaladarshini campus, he said that he has sought a proposal and estimate in this regard. Stating that the Government is gearing up for Dasara and Talakadu Panchalinga Darshana, he has directed officials to submit a report on what is needed to be done by the PWD for the two mega events.

Noting that the PWD is currently executing works totalling Rs. 600 crore in the district, Revanna said that he has asked officials to complete the works within the set deadline.

He further said that 17 kms of road leading to M.M. Hills will be concretised at a cost of Rs. 80 crore and the road leading to Mudukuthore Hill Temple in T. Narasipur taluk will be developed shortly.

The Minister later held a closed door meeting with officials on PWD works, Dasara and Panchalinga Darshana preparations.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, MLA L. Nagendra, BJP leader Sandesh Swamy, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, MUDA Chairman H.N. Vinay, Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj and other officials attended the meeting. After the meeting, Revanna went on an inspection spree visiting an under-construction bridge near Yelwal, Chamundi Hill and other places.

