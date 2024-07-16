July 16, 2024

BJP State Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh alleges a cover-up to shield CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Reiterating the BJP’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the multi-crore scams involving site allotment and alternative site distribution under 50:50 scheme, where top politicians are beneficiaries, BJP State Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh stated that only the CBI can do justice to the case.

He was speaking to reporters at the BJP Office in the city yesterday along with Media Convenor Maheshraje Urs.

Dismissing the four-member probe committee led by a senior IAS Officer, which is currently investigating the irregularities, and the Government-constituted one-man Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court Justice P.N. Desai, Mahesh alleged that these committees have been set up to shield Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet Ministers involved in the scam amounting to thousands of crores of rupees.

“There is documentary evidence proving that Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi received 14 sites in upscale Vijayanagar in exchange for 3.16 acres of land that was falsely created in the name of a deceased person. The documents reveal the truth, showing that Siddaramaiah pressured top Mysuru district and MUDA officials to denotify the said land to benefit Parvathi. In this process, fabricated documents were created in the names of fictitious farmers and landowners,” he alleged.

“In separate press conferences and statements, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has tried to divert public attention from the real scam committed by Siddaramaiah. He has failed to provide clarity on the issue and has instead unsuccessfully tried to mislead the people, defending Siddaramaiah’s wrongdoings,” Mahesh added.

“Truth must come out regarding sites procured by CM’s wife using fake documents for the land, and only a fair CBI investigation can unearth the scam. The current inquiry committee and one-man Judicial Commission are merely eyewash,” he said.

Protest in Bengaluru, pressing for CBI probe

Meanwhile, the BJP yesterday launched a protest march in Bengaluru in connection with irregularities in MUDA and Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board, allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ahead of the commencement of the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

BJP MLAs led by State President B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, took out a protest march holding placards from Legislators’ House to Vidhana Soudha. They demanded the resignation of CM and the handing over of the MUDA case to the CBI.

The protest march ended at Maharshi Valmiki statue in the premises of Vidhana Soudha. BJP leaders staged a protest after garlanding the statue. Vijayendra said BJP will not accept the one-man Judicial Commission to probe MUDA case.

“We will not accept it. MUDA scam should be handed over to CBI. The CM knows that if the case is handed over to the CBI he will face trouble. The Congress Government is enacting a drama in this regard and we will not let it happen,” he stressed.

Ashoka said, “The Congress party has looted the land reserved for Dalits. Siddaramaiah has lost the moral right to continue in the post and he should resign immediately. The Government has gobbled up Rs. 187 crore of the Board. This is a Government of looters.”