25,000 cusecs of water released from Kabini

July 16, 2024

Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa, bathing ghat in Nanjangud taluk submerged

H.D. Kote: Over 25,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote, prompting a warning for residents living downstream to move to safer locations. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of the Dam.

The increase in outflow is due to heavy rains in the upstream areas of the Dam and the catchment area of Kabini, which includes the Wayanad region of Kerala. As of today, the water level stood at 2,282.36 feet (18.46 thousand million cubic feet), compared to the full reservoir level of 2,284 feet.

Currently, 25,000 cusecs of water is being released through the four crest gates of the dam. Today, the inflow reached 22,840 cusecs and this figure is expected to rise as heavy rains continue in both Kerala and the Kodagu Brahmagiri Hill ranges, which contribute to the inflow.

The Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa and the bathing ghat in Nanjangud taluk are submerged in the swollen Kapila River due to the release of water from the Kabini Reservoir.

Additionally, the Soolekatte Bridge in front of the Dam is submerged, disrupting traffic movement from Hand Post to Begur via Bidarahalli, Theranimanti, Nanjanathapura, Kandegaala, Mosarahalla, Basapura, Kalasur, Kenchanahalli, Moorbandh, Bheemanakolli, N. Begur, Jakkalli, Beeramballi and Gandethoor.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a forecast for widespread moderate to heavy rains in Kodagu and in Kerala districts of Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Dam officials have indicated that more water will be released in the coming days if the downpour continues. As a result, River Kapila will be in full spate, potentially causing flooding in areas around the famous Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud, Lord Parashurama Temple and the bathing points for devotees, such as Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa, Sopana Katte and Mudikatte.