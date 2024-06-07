Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi granted bail

June 7, 2024

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bengaluru this morning in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP leader.

Special magistrate K.N. Shivakumar granted bail to Gandhi after he appeared in person.

The Court has scheduled the next hearing for June 30. The bail was secured with former MP D.K. Suresh providing surety worth Rs. 75 lakh as security on Gandhi’s behalf.

BJP had pressed charges against Congress leaders for disseminating false advertisements targeting its party leaders, including the then CM Bommai.

BJP MLC Keshav Prasad had filed defamation case alleging that 40 percent commission was charged for execution of all public works. The case was filed against CM Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi.

Prasad alleged the Congress defamed the BJP by claiming that the saffron party leadership had fixed prices for various postings in the State like Rs. 2,500 crore for CM’s post and Rs. 500 crore for a Minister’s post leading to corruption in governance.

Prasad said in his complaint the Congress also placed advertisements in newspapers on May 5, 2023, which alleged commissions to the tune of 75 percent in COVID kit tender deals, 40 percent for PWD tenders and 30 percent for grants to religious organisations and other such deals. He said the allegations were an insult to the BJP party during the elections.

On June 1, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar appeared before the Magistrate and were granted bail. The BJP, on June 1, sought issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi for non-appearance even as Congress leaders argued Rahul was not linked to the publication of advertisements by the party.

On that day, the Court exempted the appearance of Rahul Gandhi but stated that he must be present on June 7.