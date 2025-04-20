HC stays MUDA decision to cancel CA site for Devanga Balaga
April 20, 2025

Mysuru: The High Court (HC) has granted a stay on the order of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner to revoke Civic Amenities (CA) site allotted to Devanga Udyogasthara Balaga, for violation of stipulated conditions.

The MUDA Commissioner had cancelled the allotment of CA site to the Balaga, for sub-leasing the site in violation of conditions, on Mar. 14, 2025. The Balaga had been allotted a CA site (Site No. 1) at Vijayanagar  Second Stage.

G.C. Nagaraj, President of the Balaga, had filed a writ petition (No. 10451) at the High Court and produced the relevant documents, stating that the Balaga had constructed a building adhering to the norms and had been running B.M. Trinity Educational Institutions.

Being an organisation founded for the welfare of backward class and minorities students, the Balaga had obtained the site with the purpose of establishing the school.

During Covid-19 pandemic, it was difficult to manage the school and the temporary arrangement with the Trinity Educational Institutions had ended in 2022 itself.  The Balaga produced the documents related to the annual lease amount and explained the status quo, following which the HC granted the stay order on MUDA Commissioner’s decision, on Apr. 9, said Nagaraj, in a press release.

When contacted MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan said, he came to know about the stay order granted by HC recently and the MUDA advocate will be handling the case further.

