Six public rallies, two road shows in Modi’s two-day whirlwind tour

April 30, 2023

Prime Minister’s ninth visit to State since February this year

Bengaluru: The Mysuru road show will be the last event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day whirlwind visit to Karnataka on Saturday (Apr. 29) and Sunday (Apr. 30). He has addressed six public meetings and two roads in two days.

Since February this year, this is Modi’s ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10. On Apr. 29, PM Modi flew from Delhi by a special aircraft and reached Bidar Airport from where he took a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting.

After the meeting, he flew to Vijayapura where he addressed another public gathering. Later, he flew to Kudachi in Belagavi district and addressed people in another rally. Then, Modi flew to Bengaluru in the evening and held a road show in Bengaluru North. Later, the Prime Minister’s convoy headed to Raj Bhavan in Benglauru where Modi stayed overnight.

This morning, he left Raj Bhavan to Kolar to hold a public meeting. Later, he will come to Chennapatna in Ramanagara district where he will hold a public meeting. He will fly to Belur in Hassan district and address the last public rally. The PM will hold the road show in Mysuru today evening before flying back to New Delhi.