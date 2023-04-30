Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Chamarajanagar tomorrow

April 30, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi and present AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will be visiting Chamarajanagar tomorrow (May 1) to take part in various programmes besides campaigning for Congress candidate C. Puttarangashetty, according to District Congress Unit President Mariswamy.

Addressing a press meet at the District Working Journalists Association Office here yesterday, Mariswamy said that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be arriving from Arasikere in Hassan district to Chamarajanagar’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar District Stadium in a chopper at 3.30 pm and will take part in the public meet to take place at the open ground next to Adishakti Temple on Santhemarahalli Road. The duo will also campaign for Congress candidate Puttarangashetty.

Stating that over 15,000 people from across the four Assembly segments in the district are expected to take part in the public meet, Mariswamy said that all preparations in this regard have been made.

Siddu to tour district on May 4

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddharamaiah, who is the Congress candidate from Varuna Assembly Constituency, will be touring the four Assembly segments in the district on May 4, Mariswamy said.

The former CM will visit Hanur at 1.30 am, Kollegal at 12.30 pm, Chamarajanagar at 3.30 pm and will take part in Prajadhwani Yatra programme in Gundlupet at 6.30 pm.

District Congress Vice-President B.K. Ravikumar, leaders Latha Jati, Mahadevashetty, R. Mahadevu and Somesh were present at the press meet.