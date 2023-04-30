Rain cools but dampens road show preparations

April 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The spell of rain, which brought some respite from the scorching heat to Mysureans last night, has, however, hampered the preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s road show scheduled for this evening.

BJP party workers were seen replacing wet saffron clothes laid on the barricades and other key places along the procession routes this morning while the Pourakarmikas from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) were seen cleaning the roads physically and also with cleaning machines.

Though the task of pruning tree branches had been completed yesterday, the MCC had to re-do the work at some places as branches bent over the road and were obstructing the view.

The rain provided some relief from the heat, which the city had endured for the past few weeks. Although it did not rain heavily in some parts, it was enough to bring the mercury down in the region. The rain accompanied by thunder began at about 10 pm and poured for more than two hours in some parts of the city, reducing its intensity later, and it drizzled until about 2 am.

While the weather had been cloudy for a few days, it had not rained, bringing up the mercury level, resulting in many residents seeking respite from the heat through fans, air coolers, and air conditioners. The rain has not only cooled the weather but also provided water to plants and roadside trees.

However, the rain has caused some problems as well. A tree was uprooted in Gokulam, and there was no power in Gandhinagar, Karunapura, Maruthi Circle in N.R. Mohalla, and surrounding areas since last night.

The last-minute preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow were hampered. Garbage, small stones, and gravel have been washed onto the roadshow route, and even small branches and dry twigs fell on the road.

Pourakarmikas, who had cleaned the roads for the past two days, were seen today removing washed-up garbage, stones, gravel, and twigs from the road. Huge welcome arches and cut-outs that were erected near JSS Mahavidyapeetha and other parts have become wet and BJP workers were seen replacing the wet cloth. Some were hoping that the wet cloth will dry before the PM arrives.

According to weather reports, the maximum temperature today will be 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius. There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation today, and scattered rains are expected from 2 pm, which may continue until the wee hours of tomorrow.