Route rehearsal ahead of PM’s visit

April 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Keeping the Old Mysuru and Mysuru regions firmly in focus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not leaving anything to chance in his attempt to woo voters. He is holding a mega road show in Mysuru city this evening and the Special Protection Group Commandos, City Police and the Paramilitary Forces too are ensuring that there is no security lapse during the road show.

As part of their efforts to ensure order and smooth conduct of the road show from Gun House Circle to Millennium Circle at 5.45 pm today, the City Police and Paramilitary Forces conducted a route rehearsal last evening under the close supervision of the SPG, Anti-Sabotage Squads and the Bomb Squads.

Special vehicles flown from Delhi

Special New Delhi-registered vehicles (black SUVs with jammers) carrying protection personnel and anti-sabotage equipment have been flown to Mysuru in advance. The rehearsal-cum-security sanitisation was held to prevent any untoward incident when the PM is holding the road show.

As in the previous road shows, Modi has a habit of walking along the road with crowds cheering from both sides and the PM waving enthusiastically at the crowd. The security agencies are prepared for this too in the eventuality of the PM alighting from his bullet-proof vehicle, said sources.

A multi-cordon security wrap is being ensured and as the PM comes under a Z-plus special category (leader) and is a National Security Guard (NSG) protectee, all efforts are being made to provide foolproof security to him, sources added.

Anti-sabotage teams at work

Anti-sabotage teams, anti-mines units, bomb disposal and dog squads and intelligence wing officers of the State have also been called in. Managers of hotels and lodges have been asked to promptly inform about any suspicious movement or people staying at their places. Arrangements have also been made in hospitals to deal with any eventuality as a precautionary measure.

As part of rehearsals, forces including the vehicles of the City Police Commissioner, protection vehicles and ambulances marched from the Oval Grounds where the PM’s chopper will land and his convoy will proceed to Gun House Circle via MUDA Circle and Ramaswamy Circle. More than 2,000 Policemen were involved in the march that began at Oval Grounds, proceeded towards Gun House Circle and ended at Millennium Circle.

Slow march

From the Gun House Circle, the forces, accompanied by security vehicles moved at a slow pace to reach Bannimantap, passing through Basaveshwara Statue, Mysuru City Corporation Office, K.R. Circle, Ayurveda College Circle, Old RMC Yard, Bamboo Bazaar, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) to reach the Millennium Circle (LIC Circle).

To facilitate the rehearsal, traffic was blocked from Oval Grounds to Chamaraja Double Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Nanjangud Road and the Agrahara side that leads to Gun House Circle. Traffic snarls were also witnessed around K.R. Circle, Ayurveda College Circle, RMC till the Manipal Hospital Junction via Bannimantap as the vehicles were banned here too.

Due to traffic restrictions during rehearsals, the public had to bear the brunt as traffic was diverted on the road show route. Harried commuters struggled on alternative roads to reach their destinations. Many commuters heading towards Bengaluru to catch their flights were delayed as traffic was banned from Millennium Circle to the Manipal Hospital Junction.