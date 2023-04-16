17 nominations filed on Day-2

April 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The filing of nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly polls gained momentum on the second day yesterday with as many as 17 candidates filing their nomination papers. The filing of nomination papers began on Apr. 13 and there was no nominations on day-1, as it was a public holiday for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

JD(S) candidate from Hunsur Constituency G.D. Harish Gowda filed two sets of nomination papers at the Hunsur Taluk Office, after taking out a massive procession in the main thoroughfares of the town yesterday.

The other prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers were Congress candidate from Hunsur H.P. Manjunath, who is the sitting MLA, JD(S) candidate from Periypatna K. Mahadev, who is the sitting MLA.

Other candidates who filed their nomination papers from Periyapatna Constituency are P.S. Naveen Kumar of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, P.S. Yediyurappa and B.S. Subramanya as Independent candidates and Gurumurthy Joganahalli of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) party.

Also, K. Mohan of Uttama Prajakeeya Party from K.R. Nagar, Umesh as Independent candidate from Hunsur, H. Hanumaiah as Aam Admi Party(AAP) candidate from Nanjangud and M.P. Vijaykumar as KRS party candidate from Nanjangud.

In Mysuru city, Malavika Gubbivani of AAP filed her nomination as the party candidate from Chamaraja Constituency.

Others who filed their nomination papers in the city are — V. Prabha of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, SUCI (Socialist Unity Centre of India) candidate G.S. Seema both from Chamaraja Constituency, G.S. Leelavathi of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, Amjad Khan of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and Independent candidate Azeezulla (Ajju), all from NR Constituency.

In all, 17 candidates filed a total of 20 sets of nomination papers yesterday. However, no nominations were filed in KR, Chamundeshwari, Varuna and T. Narasipur Constituencies, according to Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer.

The last date for filing of nomination papers in Apr. 20 and the scrutiny of nomination papers would take place on Apr. 21. The deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is Apr. 24.

Before filing her nomination, AAP Candidate for Chamaraja Constituency, Malavika Gubbivani marched in a procession along with over a hundred supporters to the MCC office, where she presented three sets of her nomination papers to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, who is also the Constituency Returning Officer. AAP leaders A.S. Satish, Harsha, Vishwanath Kulkarni, Ananth Surya, Badri Narayan, Irfan Razaak, Deepak, the party’s District President Rangaiah and others took part in the rally.