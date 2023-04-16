BSY lashes out at Jagadish Shettar and Savadi for quitting BJP
April 16, 2023

Bengaluru: Deeply disappointed with the quitting of former Chief Minister and Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi from the BJP over denial of tickets for the Assembly polls, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY)  lashed out at the two leaders for leaving the party which had given them due power.

Addressing a press meet at Bengaluru minutes after Jagadish Shettar resigned as BJP MLA in protest against the denial of party ticket, BSY said that Shettar and Savadi must not forget it was the BJP that  gave them power and positions and not others.

Maintaining that denial of Assembly tickets was no justification for them to leave the BJP, Yediyurappa said that the party had promised them more responsible positions in                                                 the future.

“Shettar and Savadi left the party in a hurry and haste without having any regards for the party that gave them power and position. It is regretful that the two quit the party in a huff by forgetting all that they had got from the BJP. Surely they would regret their decision in the near future,” he said adding that the BJP has groomed and promoted many Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders over the past decades.

‘I will expose the treachery of the two leaders wherever I go for the poll campaign. Also, I will highlight the misdeeds of State and Central Congress leaders who have cheated people for decades’, BSY thundered  adding that he has vowed to ensure a thumping victory for the BJP in the Assembly polls. 

