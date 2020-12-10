Bhoomi Puja for new Parliament building

December 10, 2020

New Delhi: To mark the symbolic launch of the new Parliament building on the Central Vista this afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Puja) at the heart of Delhi near India Gate.

Modi, who goes online to participate in most of his events due to the Coronavirus pandemic, was physically present at the function to deliver a speech.

He performed the rituals around a holy pyre organised in a flower-decked marquee. Twelve dharma gurus of different faiths and religions are offering prayers at the venue.

Prominent invitees watched the ceremony and a team of priests performing the rituals. A ‘Sarva Dharma Prarthane’ (inter-faith prayer) was held at 1.30 pm. Modi and priests took the Sankalpa for a disease-free country that has been hit by COVID-19 contagion. The ceremony was attended by more than 200 guests including former Prime Ministers and former Lok Sabha Speakers and leaders of all political parties.

The foundation laying ceremony began 12.55 pm, bhoomi puja and the laying of foundation stone took place at 1 pm. The Prime Minister was scheduled to address the gathering at 2.15 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing puja to lay foundation stone for new Parliament Building at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi this afternoon.

The new Parliament building is the key piece of the Rs. 20,000 crore Central Vista project, which aims to build and refurbish the Government buildings on part of the three-kilometre Rajpath that stretches from the Presidential Palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic War Memorial India Gate.

The construction is expected to be completed in time for the country’s 75th Independence Day in August 2022. The proposed building at Central Vista will have seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber with an option to increase to 1,224 Members during Joint Sessions.

The Rajya Sabha Chamber will have a seating capacity for 384 members. The increased capacity has been made in view of future.

At present, the Lok Sabha (LS) has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha (RS) 245.

An Office for each MP

Each Member of Parliament (MP) will be provided with a 40 sq m office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, which will be completed by 2024. The new building will also showcase the country’s glorious heritage, with contributions from artisans and sculptors from across the country.

The need for a new Parliament building was felt in view of the limitations of the current one, which was built in the British period. With the depth, scope and complexity of Legislative and Parliamentary work increasing over the years, many members have expressed the need for modern, hi-tech facilities.

The existing building, however, cannot be upgraded to accommodate modern communication, security and earthquake safety without causing damage to the 93-year-old structure. It will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said.

Present structure opened on Jan.18, 1927

The existing Parliament House was opened on Jan. 18, 1927 after six years of construction. The giant circular building with its 144 sandstone columns was designed by Sir Edward Lutyens, who also designed the heart of Delhi — from the seat of the Government in the North Block to the iconic Connaught Place.

Last week, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Government, accusing it of “pushing forward aggressively” with the project when the decision in the matter is pending. “You can lay the foundation stone, you can carry on paperwork but no construction or demolition, no cutting down any trees,” the Court had said.

On the banks of Yamuna, will stand the Nav Bharat Udyan, a 20-acre park with an iconic structure and infotainment facilities that will showcase the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage and scientific achievements, said the Government. It will symbolise the country’s unity in diversity and aspirations of the New India.

