Karnataka’s connection with Central Vista

December 10, 2020

Shanku, gem and diamond-studded Peeta reach New Delhi from Sringeri Mutt

New Delhi: As wished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ground-breaking ceremony is attended by dharma gurus of all religions. Karnataka too has a connection here.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the Sringeri Sharada Peeta Mutt about the PM’s intention and the Sringeri Seer Jagadguru Bharthitheertha Swamiji readily agreed to send a team of six priests (see pic). The priests performed rituals at the ceremony.

The team of priests include T.V. Shivakumar Sharma, K.S. Lakshminarayana Somayaji, K.S. Ganesh Somayaji and C. Nagaraj Adiga. Along with them are Raghavendra Bhat and Rushyashrunga who are serving at Delhi branch of the Sringeri Mutt.

As part of the ceremony, the team of priests will perform rituals like Guru Prarthane, Ganapathi Puja, Punyaha Vachana, Aadishesha Puja, Anantha Puja, Varaha Puja and Bjuvaneshwari Puja.

For the ground-breaking ceremony, a Shanku and a Navarathna Peeta have been brought specially from Sringeri. The Shanku is made of wood and is a special article with 8 bars in 8 directions. Pujas will be performed to the Shanku and will be installed after puja.

A Navarathna Peeta has also been brought for the occasion and it contains gems, pearls, coral, sapphire and diamond, blue and green precious stones. A silver brick has also been made and it will be laid as part of the ceremony.

The new Parliament building will showcase evolution of Democracy and reflect citizens’ aspirations. It will stand out as an institution created by 130 crore citizens, cementing India’s place as one of the biggest and renowned democracies in the world.