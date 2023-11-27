PM Modi mentions Chamarajanagar entrepreneur Varsha in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

November 27, 2023

Inspired by PM’s words on radio, this M.Tech degree holder started her own organic fertiliser unit

Mysore/Mysuru: Addressing the nation in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the collective efforts of individuals, including Varsha from Chamarajanagar, who is actively involved in producing organic fertilisers.

Modi shared the example of Varsha of Ummathuru village in Chamarajanagar district. She has been making significant contributions to the field of organic farming by producing fertilisers from the trunk or stem of banana plants. PM Modi acknowledged her efforts, stating, “Varsha of Chamarajanagar, inspired by ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had started the work of making organic fertilisers from banana stem.”

The Prime Minister emphasised the impact of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in inspiring collective efforts, citing examples like Varsha’s initiative. He mentioned, “There are many more examples that show how people got inspired and started their own enterprise.” Varsha, motivated by an episode of the programme, initiated the production of organic fertilisers, creating employment opportunities for others.

Edible items too

At Ummathuru village, Varsha operates a small-scale eco-friendly enterprise named Aakruthi Eco-Friendly Enterprises. She utilises local materials, including banana stem fibre, to craft a diverse range of handicrafts, such as carpets, belts, mats, bags, yoga mats and table mats along with organic fertilisers. In addition to handicrafts, Varsha also produces edible items like pickles, juice and candies.

Varsha has not only established her business with a zero-waste management approach to banana plants post-harvest but has also created employment opportunities for many individuals. Her products are available for sale online through various platforms, including e-commerce websites.

Generating employment

Inspired by the aspects highlighted by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme two years ago, Varsha, who holds an M. Tech degree from Oxford College of Engineering in Bengaluru, initiated her venture with the support of her husband Srikantaswamy, an employee of an IT company in Mysuru.

Despite the responsibilities of supporting her school-going children, Varsha travels more than 45 km from her house in Mysuru to her plantation to take care of her business. Her work is characterised by a profound connection to nature, and the Prime Minister commended her inspiring story and its positive impact on others. “I never expected the PM to mention my name. It is an honour and deeply motivating. I started this as a small unit and now I provide employment to two men and five women,” she said.