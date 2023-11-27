DC opens three-day City Police annual sports meet

November 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-day annual sports meet for the City Police began at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.

The sports meet was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra in the presence of City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCPs M. Muthuraj (Law and Order), S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), CAR DCP A. Nagappa, Assistant Police Commissioners (ACPs), Inspectors, and other Police officers. The sports torch, brought to the CAR Grounds by a Policeman, was received by the DC.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, DC Dr. Rajendra acknowledged that despite the large influx of visitors to Mysuru during Dasara, not a single untoward incident occurred due to the effective measures implemented by the Police. He commended the Police Department on behalf of the District Administration.

Police personnel taking part in the running race competition.

Recognising the inherently stressful nature of the Police profession, he emphasised that sporting events like this play a crucial role in maintaining the mental and physical well-being of Police personnel, contributing to their overall effectiveness.

With the increasing number of tourists in the city, Dr. Rajendra stressed the collective responsibility to ensure their safety. Doing so not only enhances the reputation of the Police Department but also contributes to the positive image of Mysuru.

The three-day meet includes various sports such as long jump, high jump, shot put, running, etc., along with cultural events for police personnel and their family members. The valedictory ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 29 at the same venue, with Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash as the chief guest, who will also distribute prizes to the winners.