Live screening at Mysuru City Railway Station
News

November 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of South Western Railways arranged a live screening of the 107th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mysuru City Railway Station yesterday.

The live telecast commenced at 11 am, offering a unique opportunity for the general public and travelling passengers to engage with the national discourse. The attendees were provided comfortable seating arrangements and the event garnered widespread participation, bringing together citizens from diverse backgrounds.

During the event, it was announced that similar screenings of future editions of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be telecast live and screened at different railway stations across the Mysuru Division.

