UAE Kodava community gathers for Puthari festival

November 27, 2023

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna emphasises community representation in democracy

Dubai: A Puthari get-together was organised recently in Dubai by the UAE Kodava Committee. The event not only featured cultural festivities but also offered valuable insights from Virajpet MLA Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna who was the chief guest.

Ponnanna underscored the importance of community representation in a democratic system. “It’s crucial to have representation in democracy for our community.” Stressing the role of the ‘Connecting Kodavas’ initiative, he highlighted its relevance and the necessity for systematic participation in the democratic process.

Ponnanna, along with Palengada Amit from ‘Connecting Kodavas,’ encouraged a collective mindset towards sustaining the Kodava community, irrespective of geographical locations. They also urged attendees to support such initiatives, emphasising a systematic thought process about the community’s survival.

“Regardless of our activities and locations, our thought process should be directed towards sustaining our Kodava community. We should all come together and contemplate the survival of our community,” remarked Ponnanna.

The event also featured engaging activities, including a quiz focused on Kodagu, providing a fun way for attendees to reconnect with the rich heritage and traditions of Kodava culture. Dressed in Kodava attire, participants underscored the sense of community and unity.

Beyond its celebratory nature, the Puthari get-together served as a platform to discuss pressing community issues and lay the groundwork for a brighter future. Delegates from ‘Connecting Kodavas’ also highlighted the importance of events like the upcoming Global Kodava Summit in 2023.