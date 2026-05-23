Dog warning scares garbage dumpers

May 23, 2026

Waste menace near CM Siddaramaiah’s home ends after MCC’s unusual strategy

Mysore/Mysuru: After shooting all the arrows in its quiver, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched yet another unique campaign to deter unruly members of the public from dumping waste in vacant sites.

An vacant site on Sharadadevinagar-Kuvempunagar Road, near the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at T.K. Layout, had turned into a dumping yard.

Despite intensifying door-to-door garbage collection using MCC auto tippers, the waste menace persisted, adding to the worries of MCC officials.

More importantly, given the Chief Minister’s reputation for speaking bluntly on civic issues, the officials were reportedly anxious about facing action if the issue came to his notice.

Along with household waste, construction debris was also being dumped at the spot, extending to another adjacent site belonging to the MCC.

Concerned over the situation, MCC officials had deputed Pourakarmikas to clear the waste every morning. However, by dusk, the same spot would once again be littered with garbage and debris, becoming a major headache for civic authorities. The stench from rotting kitchen waste forced passersby to cover their noses while using the stretch.

As a last resort, the MCC came up with a unique idea by covering the vacant site horizontally with a green cloth to prevent people from dumping waste there.

Along with this, a board carrying a dog’s portrait was hung on an electric pole with a stern message in Kannada that read: “Illi Kasa Haakuvavaru Namma Santhathiya Yajamanaru Mattu Namma Kutumbada Mukyastaru” (Those disposing of waste here are the heads of our tribe and family). Another board warns violators of fines ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 50,000 for dumping waste.

One more board appeals to residents to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it over to Pourakarmikas during door-to-door garbage collection.

The initiative has reportedly yielded results, with neither residents nor passersby dumping waste at the spot anymore.

Only near CM’s house?

The MCC’s move has drawn praise from residents, many of whom have urged the Civic Body to replicate the idea across the city to help keep Mysuru clean.

At the same time, some residents feel the MCC may have prioritised cleanliness in the area because of the Chief Minister’s residence near the dumping site.

They remarked that civic authorities often act swiftly in places linked to political power and VIP movement, while similar complaints in other localities remain unattended for long periods.

Some even opined that if such urgency and innovation were shown across all 65 Wards, the city’s waste problem could be tackled more effectively.