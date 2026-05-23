Sanskrit Pathashala seeks Rs. 1 crore for repairs

May 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With a portion of the compound wall of the 150-year-old Government Maharaja Sanskrit Pathashala collapsing recently, raising fears of a major accident if immediate repairs are not taken up, the institution has submitted a proposal seeking Rs. 1 crore for urgent renovation works.

The historic school, established in 1868, has been grappling with several structural issues, including the collapse of a compound wall near the toilets, triggering serious safety concerns.

While renovation work on a few classrooms is already underway, officials say additional funds are required to restore the remaining portions of the campus.

Speaking to SOM, Principal Dr. Satyanarayana said, Public Works Department (PWD) has been repairing the roof of the administrative office building for the past six months at a cost of Rs. 60 lakh.

However, he noted that more funds are needed to rebuild the collapsed compound wall and repair damaged classroom blocks. A formal proposal seeking an additional Rs. 1 crore has been submitted to the State Government through the DC.

The school currently has around 300 to 350 students pursuing studies in Vedas, Shastras and Agamas. Although a hostel building was constructed five years ago, it is yet to be inaugurated due to administrative confusion between the Higher Education Department and the Sanskrit University. Despite this, the building is being informally used to provide food and accommodation for students.

Dr. Satyanarayana expressed concern over private vehicles being parked inside the campus. Despite repeated instructions, cars and two-wheelers continue to enter and park within the premises, disturbing the academic atmosphere. He said, complaints lodged with the Police have so far failed to resolve the issue.

The proposed Rs. 1 crore grant is expected to cover restoration of the compound wall, classroom repairs and other urgent works, he added.