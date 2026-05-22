Portion of heritage Sanskrit Pathashala’s wall caves in

May 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s cultural heritage has suffered another blow with the collapse of a portion of the compound wall of the 150-year-old Sanskrit Pathashala, raising fears of a major accident if immediate repairs are not taken up.

The incident assumes significance as it comes just two days after Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy directed officials to identify dilapidated buildings vulnerable to collapse during the monsoon and submit a report within two days.

Established during the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Government Maharaja’s Sanskrit College is one of the city’s historic institutions where students from different regions study Vedas, Agamas and Shastras.

Apart from its educational importance, the building is also regarded as a heritage structure that reflects Mysuru’s architectural legacy.

Citizens and heritage activists fear that, if neglected, the structure could face further damage and lead to a tragedy similar to the recent wall collapse at Bengaluru’s Bowring Hospital.

Mysuru has over 130 heritage and traditional buildings and the Sanskrit Pathashala is considered one of the most prominent among them.

Thousands of students have begun their early education at the institution over the decades, making its preservation a matter of public concern.

Located in a busy part of the city with heavy pedestrian movement, the weakened structure poses a serious risk, especially with the monsoon setting in.

Residents say any further collapse could endanger lives and have urged the District Administration and the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums to begin restoration work without delay.

The city has already witnessed the tragic collapse of the Lansdowne Building in the past, which claimed lives. Citing that incident, civic leaders, including Mohan Kumar Gowda, have appealed to the authorities to act immediately and prevent another disaster.