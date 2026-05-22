Community policing, neighbourhood watch: Retired Cops to aid crime prevention

May 22, 2026

DG&IGP launches initiative to reconnect with experienced hands

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to strengthen community policing and crime prevention, the Karnataka Police Department has decided to actively involve retired Police officers and staff in neighbourhood watch and public safety initiatives, recognising their decades of experience as a valuable resource.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem has directed all Police Stations and unit officers across the State to maintain regular contact with retired Police personnel and involve them in community-oriented activities.

In a circular issued on May 18, Dr. Saleem stated that retired officers and staff could play a significant role in sharing information about anti-social activities, drug peddling, smuggling and other unlawful practices in the areas where they reside.

“Retired personnel possess expertise in investigation, crime prevention, crowd management, intelligence gathering, traffic regulation and disaster response. Their vigilance and local networks can help detect criminal activities and strengthen public safety,” the circular stated.

DG&IGP Dr. Saleem observed that involving retired personnel was not merely a matter of convenience but a strategic step to bridge the gap between the Police and the public, while also preserving institutional knowledge and culture.

Register of Retired Police Officers and Staff

As part of the initiative, all Police Stations have been instructed to maintain a ‘Register of Retired Police Officers and Staff,’ containing details such as rank, years of service, area of expertise, contact information and residential address. Officers have also been directed to regularly visit retired personnel within their jurisdiction and keep the records updated.

The Department has further instructed unit officers to maintain cordial relations with retired staff, encourage them to enrol under the ‘Arogya Bhagya’ health scheme and extend assistance in personal matters whenever required. Retired personnel will also be invited to Police Flag Day celebrations, annual sports meets and other important departmental functions.

Senior officers visiting various units have been asked to interact with retired personnel as part of the outreach initiative.

In a mark of respect, the Department has also directed Station House Officers to place floral tributes on the mortal remains of deceased retired Police personnel in recognition of their service and sacrifice.

The Police Department believes the initiative will help strengthen community policing, improve public participation in crime prevention and reinforce respect for retired personnel who dedicated their lives to public service.

Following the DG&IGP’s directive, the Mysuru District Police have begun groundwork to implement the initiative. Retired Police officers are being contacted individually and their details are being recorded in accordance with the format prescribed by the State Police Chief.

Retired officers are a valuable asset to the Department. Even after retirement, many of them continue to stay connected with policing and crime prevention activities. They regularly attend meetings and departmental functions and also gather at the Police Bhavan. We will work out a practical mechanism to involve them more effectively in day-to-day policing activities in line with the DG&IGP’s directions. —Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner

The DG&IGP’s order has been communicated to all Police Stations in Mysuru district. As a first step, we are creating a database of retired Police personnel. Officers from every Police Station are contacting retired staff residing within their jurisdiction to collect details such as addresses and areas of expertise. The process is being carried out in a phased manner. Once the database is ready, a meeting will be convened to decide the next course of action. —C. Mallik, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Mysuru District

The circular issued by DG&IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem on engaging retired Police personnel is a welcome move. Our Association is meeting tomorrow to discuss the circular and explore the steps we can take to support its implementation. We are planning to evolve a facilitation mechanism that can contribute to strengthening law and order. —Basappa Salundi, Secretary, Retired Police Officers Association, Mysuru