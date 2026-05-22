UoM moves to renovate historic Gautham Hostel

May 22, 2026

Rs. 5 crore estimate prepared for comprehensive renovation

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has submitted a proposal to the State Government seeking Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 5 crore for the comprehensive renovation of Gautham Hostel in Saraswathipuram.

The hostel, which has provided accommodation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students for more than five decades, is likely to undergo its first major renovation since its establishment. Gautham Hostel was inaugurated on July 28, 1973, by the then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in the presence of the then Social Welfare Minister M. Mallikarjun Swamy.

Over the years, the hostel has accommodated 300 to 400 students annually and has supported thousands of students in pursuing higher education.

Many former residents of the hostel have gone on to become civil servants, professors, writers, Police officers, social thinkers and politicians at the State and national levels.

The proposed renovation includes repairs and upgrading of the hostel structure, toilets and bathrooms, underground drainage and electrical systems, kitchen and dining hall, flooring of rooms, establishment of a reading room, painting and overall refurbishment of the premises.

University Registrar M.K. Savitha has written to the Social Welfare Minister, Chief Secretary and senior Government officials seeking immediate financial assistance for the project.

Responding positively to the request, Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to inspect the hostel and prepare an estimate for the renovation work. Following the inspection, officials have submitted a preliminary estimate of around Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 5 crore.

According to University Student Welfare Officer Dr. C. Gurusiddaiah, the Minister has assured that the estimated amount would be sanctioned for the project under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) grants.

Registrar Savitha said Gautham Hostel has played a major role in shaping the academic and professional future of thousands of students over the decades. She stressed the need for immediate renovation to provide a better and more conducive environment for future generation of students.