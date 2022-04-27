Constitution should become religious book for all Indians: VC

April 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “The Constitution should become a religious book for all Indians. Then only it is possible to develop India as a nation,” said University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Prachara Abhiyana – Samvidhana Odu’, a day-long workshop organised under the joint aegis of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, National Service Scheme Cell (NSS Cell), Bengaluru, NSS Units of UoM and Karnataka Folklore University, Haveri District, at UoM NSS Bhavana on Sahukar Chennaiah Road in Saraswathipuram here on Monday.

“It is important to have the knowledge of the Constitution as it is essential for the development of nation as well as individuals. With the knowledge of Constitution, we can shape our destiny apart from understanding the administration process. Awareness of Constitution protects one from exploitation of vested interests and helps to lead a happy life,” the VC said.

Stating that our Constitution is regarded as one of the best in the world, the VC said: “All Indians should be proud of this fact. Our Constitution is also regarded as the biggest document in the world and has become a model for other countries to emulate. Our Constitution is formulated keeping in view of the diverse nature of country’s culture, tribes, language, religion and with the intention of achieving unity in diversity. By giving such a great Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar has become the Father of Indian Constitution.”

UoM Political Science Department retired Professor H.M. Rajashekara delivered a special lecture on the occasion.

Copies of the book “Samvidhana Odu”, written by Justice Nagamohan Das were given to UoM students and students of NSS Camp who were present at the function.