QR Code DL card display mandatory in autos from June 1

April 27, 2022

Drivers asked to collect cards by May 31

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that it is mandatory for auto drivers to display QR Code-enabled Auto Driving Licence Display Card in their autos from June 1.

In a release, the Commissioner said that auto drivers defaulting on the new rule will be fined Rs. 2,000 and will also be booked under the provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

Asking the auto drivers to collect the card at their respective Traffic Police Stations by producing the required documents before May 31, the City Top Cop said that drivers residing in the jurisdiction of Devaraja and Lashkar Civil Police Stations can collect their cards at Devaraja Traffic Police Station. Likewise, drivers residing in the limits of Krishnaraja (K.R.), Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram and Ashokapuram Police Stations can collect the cards at K.R. Traffic Police Station.

Drivers residing in the jurisdiction of Mandi and N.R. Police Stations can collect their cards at N.R. Traffic Police Station, auto drivers residing in the jurisdiction of Nazarbad, Udayagiri, Alanahalli and K.R. (Part) Police Stations can obtain the cards at Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station and drivers residing in V.V. Puram, Metagalli, Hebbal, Vijayanagar and Jayalakshmipuram Police Station limits can collect cards at V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station.

The QR Code-enabled Auto Driving Licence Display System mentions the Registration Number of the auto, the name and badge number of the driver, residential address of the driver, mobile phone number of the driver and such other details. Upon scanning the QR code, the passenger can get complete information of the auto and its driver.

The display card is beneficial for passengers as they can lodge complaints in case the driver behaves in an indecent manner or asks for more money above the meter fare, refusal to ply to the sought destination and such other erroneous acts.

It is also beneficial to the auto drivers as it facilitates them smooth passage on roads, without any hurdles. Also, they can save themselves from Police harassment. The card will put an end to unauthorised or unlicensed drivers.