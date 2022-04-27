Walkathon, skit mark International Noise Awareness Day

April 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the International Noise Awareness Day, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, had organised a Walkathon-Rally with an awareness theme ‘Protect Your Hearing, Protect Your Health’ this morning.

Over 100 students took part in the awareness walkathon flagged off by MLA L. Nagendra at Knowledge Park Building, Naimisham Campus, AIISH. The walkathon passed through JCE College Road, Hunsur Road, University of Mysore (UoM) Open Air Theatre Road, Bogadi Road before culminating at the starting point.

Students carried placards with slogans and messages like ‘Protect your hearing or it will be disappearing’, ‘High noise area, wear protection’, ‘Give your ears some rest’, ‘Good hearing is equal to good communication’, ‘Better hearing – better life’ etc.

International Noise Awareness Day is a global campaign, founded in 1996 by the Centre for Hearing and Communication, aiming to raise awareness of the effects of noise on the welfare and health of people.

AIISH Audiology Department Head Dr. Praveen Kumar, speaking to Star of Mysore, said: “Noise affects people in many ways but it gets noticed by people when it results in deafness or creates annoyance. Last year more than 10,000 people came to get their ears tested out of which 6,000 people had lost their hearing ability. There are many reasons why our hearing system is affected. One must be aware of the noises which harm their ear.”

Pointing out that taking antibiotic like Streptomycin, Gentamicin or Kanamycin and Astrogens regularly result in hearing loss, Dr. Praveen said that continuous intake of all these medication gradually reduces hearing capacity of a person. One must immediately consult specialists and go for alternative medicines, he added.

“People working in industrial sectors, Traffic Police Department and places with huge noise must use protection to avoid hearing loss. Head injuries during accidents result in hearing loss permanently. Hence, wearing a helmet while driving can avoid the same in case of accidents,” he said.

Stating that ‘Prevention is better than cure,’ Dr. Praveen said: “People who usually work in huge noise areas must wear ‘Ear plugs’ or ‘Ear muffs’ so as to protect their ears from harsh noises. Noise is not just a nuisance. It can cause hearing loss. Don’t neglect because hearing ability is the most important aspect of living” and advised for early detection and first-aid.

AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, staff and students were present during the walkathon.

JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing (JSSISH): The Department of Audiology of the JSSISH, Mysuru, had also organised a walkathon and several activities to create awareness about noise this morning as part of International Noise Awareness Day.

Students and staff participated in the walkathon, which began from JSSISH on Ramanuja Road at 10 am, passed through Sayyaji Rao Road and reached Dufferin Clock Tower.

Later at the Dufferin Clock Tower students from the Audiology Department enacted a street play which included a musical dance performance, a skit, and a speech highlighting the ill-effect of loud noise and the ways to avoid noise.

Programme Convenor Dr. Apeksha, JSSISH Audiology Department Head Dr. Hemanth, staff and students were present.