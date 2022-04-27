Schools to re-open from May 16 as per schedule

April 27, 2022

Bengaluru: Even as the threat of fourth wave of the deadly COVID pandemic looms large, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh has clarified that schools in the State will reopen from May 16 as scheduled for the academic year (2022-23).

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Nagesh said according to experts, the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic may hit the State in June-July. However, classes from 1 to 10 will re-open across the State as per schedule on May 16 by following all COVID precautionary measures to be laid out by the Government, he reiterated adding that all other necessary initiatives will be taken to ensure smooth running of classes.