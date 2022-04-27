Schools to re-open from May 16 as per schedule
News

Schools to re-open from May 16 as per schedule

April 27, 2022

Bengaluru: Even as the threat of fourth wave of the deadly COVID pandemic looms large, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh has clarified that schools in the State will reopen from May 16 as scheduled for the academic year (2022-23).

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Nagesh said according to experts, the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic may hit the State in June-July. However, classes from 1 to 10 will re-open across the State as per schedule on May 16 by following all COVID precautionary measures to be laid out by the Government, he reiterated adding that all other necessary initiatives will be taken to ensure smooth running of classes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching