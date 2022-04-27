High Court grants relief for de-recognised Schools
News

High Court grants relief for de-recognised Schools

April 27, 2022

Bengaluru: In a big relief for de-recognised schools, the Karnataka High Court has ordered the State Government to mention the name of the school in which the students had studied in their SSLC marks card.

The de-recognised schools had moved the High Court seeking a direction to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to mandatorily mention the name of the schools in the SSLC marks card.

The Court, which heard the petition, directed the Government to mention the name of the school which the students had studied SSLC in marks cards, even if the school is derecognised, it is learnt.

