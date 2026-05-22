Ban only on paper? Two drown at Balamuri

May 22, 2026

Residents allege lapses in safety, failure in law enforcement

Srirangapatna: Even as the Srirangapatna Taluk Administration had imposed prohibitory orders banning tourists from entering River Cauvery at Balamuri, a popular tourist destination, two youths drowned there yesterday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Kumar (21) of Kamaravadi near Santhemaralli in Chamarajanagar district and Ravichandra of Kellahalli in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru taluk. Both were employed at Kaynes Technology in Belagola Industrial Area after completing their ITI course.

According to the Police, the duo, along with their friend Vikas, had gone to Balamuri and entered the river near Shambu Moole for a swim.

Mohan Kumar and Ravichandra were swept away in the water, while Vikas alerted local farmers and informed the KRS Police Station.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel and expert divers.

Mohan Kumar’s body was later retrieved from the river. As darkness had set in, the search for Ravichandra’s body was suspended and resumed this morning.

Mohan Kumar’s body has been shifted to MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru for post-mortem. KRS Police have registered a case and are investigating.

No restriction on visiting spots

H.R. Vivekananda, Circle Police Inspector (CPI) of KRS Police Station, said that while the Taluk Administration had prohibited people from entering the river, there is no restriction on visiting tourist spots such as Balamuri and Yedamuri.

He said Police personnel had been deployed to prevent tourists from venturing into the river, despite which the tragedy occurred.

Following the incident, questions are being raised over the failure of the Mandya District and Taluk Administrations to effectively enforce the prohibitory orders.

Residents pointed out that despite repeated drowning incidents in the past and the imposition of prohibitory orders, adequate measures had not been taken to regulate crowds, especially during weekends.

In view of frequent accidents, Srirangapatna Tahsildar and Taluk Magistrate S. Chethana Yadav had, on Apr. 16, imposed prohibitory orders banning public entry to both Balamuri and Edamuri waterfalls under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (formerly Section 144).

Apart from Police deployment, locals say there is a lack of proper monitoring and crowd-control arrangements at vulnerable points along the river.

Lack of safety measures

Visitors and residents have also blamed the absence of retaining or safety walls near dangerous stretches of the river where strong currents and whirlpools are common.

Tourists often move close to risky spots without restrictions, increasing the chances of accidents, locals said.

Concern over commercial activity

The riverbank also houses temples dedicated to Ganapathy, Shiva, Anjaneya and Chamundeshwari, attracting large numbers of devotees. However, some residents expressed concern over the mushrooming of eateries and restaurants serving non-vegetarian food near the temple complex, saying it affects the sanctity of the area.

Locals also alleged that late-night DJ parties and unrestricted liquor consumption in nearby bars and restaurants contribute to unsafe behaviour, with some visitors entering the river under the influence of alcohol.

Orders only on paper

Residents alleged that restrictions imposed by the authorities often remain only on paper and are not enforced strictly on the ground. They claimed that pressure from local vendors and other interests prevents officials from taking stringent action.