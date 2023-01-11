Naming Mysuru-B’luru Expressway: Yaduveer to go by Govt’s call
News

Naming Mysuru-B’luru Expressway: Yaduveer to go by Govt’s call

January 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as there is a raging debate over naming Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway after erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar or River Kaveri (Cauvery), Mysore Royal Family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar today said that he will abide by whatever decision the Government takes in this regard.

It may be mentioned that, ahead of the opening of the Expressway that is due in February end, Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has suggested the name of River Kaveri as very apt while former CM S.M. Krishna and incumbent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish have mooted the name of Nalwadi as most suitable for the newly developed Highway.

Reacting to media queries today, Yaduveer said, “Whichever name the Government decides, I have my full consent. All those will be decided at the Government level.”

The works should be completed at the earliest and the travellers should be benefitted, said Yaduveer.

On a query regarding Devikere works at Chamundi Hill that have been stopped (by an advocate representing the royal family), Yaduveer told the media persons to speak to his mother (Pramoda Devi) regarding the issue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching