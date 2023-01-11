Sri Chamarajendra School for Excellence on NEP model to start soon in city

January 11, 2023

Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust of erstwhile Mysore royal family that already has several educational institutions under it will run the new school, says Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra School for Excellence on Krishnaraja Boulevard, Chamarajapuram in the city, will be starting from the academic year 2023-24 on the model of National Education Policy (NEP-2020). It will be functioning from the heritage building, which once housed Sri Chamaraja Ursu Boarding School, that was winded up four years ago due to Covid situation.

Announcing this to media persons this morning, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, President, Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust, said that “The new school will be flagged off on Feb. 22 as the day is the birth anniversary of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar, the founder of erstwhile Sri Chamaraja Ursu Boarding School. It will be run under Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust that was established in the year 1957 by the then Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. The purpose of the Trust is to provide value-based education.”

Yaduveer said, “Initially students for class 1 to 8 will be admitted. In the later years, the school will be upgraded to provide education till II PUC. The school is nestled in a spacious nine acres of land in the heart of the city, promising an eco-friendly campus and well connected to all the residential extensions of Mysuru city.”

It promises innovative technological teaching practices of the relevant education system. The infrastructure facility of the school also promises plastic-free and carbon-free campus. All the practices of the earlier school will continue in this NEP model school too, and will offer a curriculum to suit the current situation to equip the students to be competitive, without compromising on the quality of education, added Yaduveer.

Well-ventilated classrooms, activity-based learning, spacious playground, well-trained teachers and affordable fee structure form the additional features of the school, he said.

In a joint venture, the Trust is already running Wadiyar Centre for Architecture in the same campus (of Ursu Boarding School). Besides, Sri Vani Vilasa Ursu Girls High School (both primary and secondary), PU and Degree Colleges are being run at Nazarbad, added Yaduveer.

Vice-President of Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust Bharathi Sridhar Raje Urs, Secretary Mahesh N. Urs, Joint Secretary Sardar Srikanta Raje Urs and member B. P. Balachandra Urs were present at the press meet.

Competitions: Various competitions are being organised for the children in the age group of three to 12 years on Jan. 29 at the school premises. They are: Frog race and water relay for kids in the age group of three and four years, picking the colour stones and ball balanced race for kids of age five and six years and chess tournament and karate- kata tournament- for kids of age seven to 12 years.

Attractive prizes, participation certificates will be given for all and gifts for kids of age three to six years. For details, call S.G. Sowmya on Mob: 99028-96323.