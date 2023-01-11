Are you a victim of online fraud? Call Helpline 1930 to complain

January 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With cyber crimes increasing day by day, the District Police have urged those cheated online to immediately call Helpline number 1930 and lodged a complaint.

Pointing out that those educated were losing lakhs of rupees to cyber crimes, the Cops said that cases of cheating through social media were also being registered besides stating that online fraudsters posing as Bank officials and Customer Care representatives were collecting One Time Passwords (OTPs) from the people and withdrawing money from their Bank accounts.

The Police said that most of the online cheating cases were happening during weekends, Bank holidays and general holidays as those cheated cannot enquire with their respective Banks though they receive messages of cash withdrawal on their registered mobile phone numbers.

Hence, the District Police have urged the people to immediately call Helpline 1930 or log on to https://cybercrime.gov.in and lodge a compliant.