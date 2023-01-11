Are you a victim of online fraud? Call Helpline 1930 to complain
News

Are you a victim of online fraud? Call Helpline 1930 to complain

January 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With cyber crimes increasing day by day, the District Police have urged those cheated online to immediately call Helpline number 1930 and lodged a complaint.

Pointing out that those educated were losing lakhs of rupees to cyber crimes, the Cops said that cases of cheating through social media were also being registered besides stating that online fraudsters posing as Bank officials and Customer Care representatives were collecting One Time Passwords (OTPs) from the people and withdrawing money from their Bank accounts.

The Police said that most of the online cheating cases were happening during weekends, Bank holidays and general holidays as those cheated cannot enquire with their respective Banks though they receive messages of cash withdrawal on their registered mobile phone numbers.

Hence, the District Police have urged the people to immediately call Helpline 1930 or log on to https://cybercrime.gov.in and lodge a compliant.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching