Real estate on Ring Road to offer profitable returns
Real estate on Ring Road to offer profitable returns

January 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: For a long time, almost a decade, real estate was a dud investment for many investors, especially along the Ring Road. However, the property market is back on the radar with the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) plan to construct an International Cricket Stadium at Hanchya-Sathagalli becoming a reality soon.

Land prices are already heading north in the region as along with the Stadium, nearby areas will see major development with the movement of national and international teams, and catering to their food, travel and accommodation needs. The region will see increased commercialisation and property owners — both MUDA sites and revenue properties — can reap rich dividends now.

“Everyone was sceptical about investing in real estate after the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the land rates along the Ring Road in Mysuru will jump to new highs. The area earmarked for the Stadium is bound by roads on all sides and there is smooth connectivity to Bengaluru from the Ring Road. Once the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway is open, the real estate prices on the Ring Road will go further up,” a property developer opined.

