MUDA inspects International Cricket Stadium site in city

January 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) plan to construct a state-of-the-art International Cricket Stadium at Hanchya-Sathagalli in Mysuru received traction this morning with the site visit by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar, Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and a team of officers.

MUDA has already decided to allot 20-acre and 20-gunta land for the Stadium at Hanchya-Sathagalli Layout ‘B Zone’ to the south of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre on the Outer Ring Road that is bound by roads on all sides. The KSCA is planning to construct a state-of-the-art International Cricket Stadium there. The KSCA Mysuru Zone had sent a proposal to the MUDA eight years back for the land allotment. It is a suitable land as it is located at a prime locality on the Ring Road where four roads meet and there is good connectivity to Bengaluru.

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar, Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and a team of officers during the inspection of the land for KSCA’s International Cricket Stadium at Hanchya-Sathagalli near Ring Road this morning.

Next to VTU

The exact location of the level plot is next to VTU and is located between Deve Gowda Circle and KSRTC Sathagalli Bus Depot. MUDA will hand over the land to KSCA on a 30-year lease at a price of Rs. 2,100 per square metre, totalling an amount of Rs. 18 crore. The land comes under Survey Nos. 84, 85, 88, 104, 105, 107, 109 and 106.

During the inspection today, the MUDA Chairman said that the area that is full of shrubs and bushes will be cleaned and a tender has been floated for Rs. 14 lakh for the purpose. “CM Basavaraj Bommai has consented to allot the land and the Cabinet will clear the allotment order and the amount levied by MUDA subsequently,” he said.

On Survey No. 106, there is a Government water body and Revenue Department has to clear the allotment. KSCA can retain the water body as it will be an added attraction to the Stadium, he opined. On the timeframe for Government approval, Somashekar said that the file is with the CM’s Office and it will come up in the Cabinet soon. “All the issues will be considered by the Government including the lease amount and the land use patterns. MP Pratap Simha is coordinating with MUDA and KSCA,” he said.

KSCA sources told SOM that the Mysuru Stadium will be a world-class facility that will be better than Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. “We are happy that things are moving in right direction and once the Stadium is a reality, it will boost the cricketing talent of Mysuru region — Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar.

MUDA Superintending Engineer (SE) Channakeshava, Executive Engineer (EE) Dharmendra Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mohan, Town Planning Assistant Director Yajnendra, AE Prasad and other officers were present.