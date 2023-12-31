Efforts on for world recognition to Sanskrit, says MP Simmha

December 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sanskrit literary works offer many interesting facts to pore over, but the language still awaits its global recognition, rued Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Sudharma Sanskrit Calendar-2024,’ at Nataraja Mandira, Shankar Mutt Road, Khille Mohalla in city on Saturday.

“I have a full knowledge of journalism, as I have worked under the leadership of Vishweshwar Bhat for several years. I have also witnessed joys and sorrows associated with the realm from close quarters. Sudharma Sanskrit newspaper holds the distinction of being the world’s only journal in particular language and it’s a matter of pride that it continues to be in circulation from the past several years,” said Simmha.

The Architect of Indian Constitution Dr.B.R. Ambedkar learnt Sanskrit language from a reputed scholar to study deeply about Hindu religion. With this, he also shared intricate details behind studying many varied subjects, added Simmha.

After becoming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making efforts to get global recognition for Yoga, Ayurveda and several other age-old culture of the land. It is due to his efforts that United Nations announced International Day of Yoga. Similar efforts are being made for Sanskrit to get world recognition and we have to join hands in this regard, said Simmha in his call to the gathering.

The erstwhile rulers of princely Mysore State Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar encouraged Sanskrit and other indigenous culture during their rule. The words fall short in explaining their contributions. It is again due to the erstwhile royal family of Mysore that the city got sobriquets like — Tourist Hub, Cultural City among others were coined, lauded Simmha.

Sanskrit is a trove of Veda, Upanishath and several other subjects which we eulogise, but we hesitate to learn the language. Hence this language still remains a language of scholars than becoming a common man’s language, regretted Simmha.

Member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said “Braving odds, the publishers of Sudharma have been bringing out the edition for the last 50 years, for their love towards Sanskrit, which is a matter of pride. Every native of the State identifies themselves as Kannadiga, but it is also true that they all are Indians.”

Sudharma is the nation’s only Sanskrit journal and we at Mysore Palace always encourage such noble initiatives, especially at a time when the younger generation is looking towards hybrid culture, said Yaduveer.

Vidwan Dr. Deepak Bhat delivered a special lecture on ‘Sundarakanda’. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Hon. Editor of Sudharma Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao, Vidwan Dr. V.D. Hegde, Vidwan Dr. T.V. Sathyanarayan, industrialist R. Guru and Vidwan Dr. Ganapathi R. Bhat were present.