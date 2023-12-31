Jayadeva Hospital is a model one to the entire country: Dr. Manjunath
December 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Bengaluru’s Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath said that the Jayadeva Hospital is a model to the entire country. He was speaking after inaugurating the anniversary celebration of Mysuru’s Jaydeva Hospital located on KRS Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that the Jayadeva Hospital, Mysuru, has recorded an enormous growth of 500 percent in the 16 years of its existence, Dr. Manjunath said that the Hospital has treated 75 lakh patients and has conducted heart operation to over  2 lakh patients thus far.

Noting that the Jayadeva Hospital which has 2,000 beds has earned national fame over the years, he said that 45-50 organisations have continued to offer donations to the Hospital, which has helped in the treatment of poor patients.

Stating that the Hospital has not turned back any patient on the grounds that he / she cannot pay the Hospital bills, he lauded the services of Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital since its establishment.

Jayadeva Hospital-Mysuru Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda, faculty Dr. Shankar Sira, Dr. Shivaswamy Sosale, Dr. Santosh, Dr. Rajith, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Hema Ravish, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Pashupathi, Dr. Manjunath, Dr. Bharati, Dr. Rashmi, Dr. Srinidhi Hegde, Dr. Nikhil and  Dr. Devaraj, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar, PRO Champakamala, Singer Harsha and Roopashri were present.

