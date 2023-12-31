COVID-infected person with comorbidities dies in city

December 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A COVID-infected elderly man with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions), passed away in city yesterday.

The deceased is aged about 74 years and was suffering from Blood Pressure (BP), heart-related ailments and respiratory problems. He was admitted to a private hospital in city and was subjected to tests which confirmed that he was infected with COVID virus.

Sources in the Health Department said that COVID infection was not the direct cause for the death besides stating that there was no need to panic.