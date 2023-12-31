Three engineering students meet watery grave in Kodagu
News

Three engineering students meet watery grave in Kodagu

December 31, 2023

Madikeri: Three engineering students drowned in Barapole (Konkana Hole) River at Beguru village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district yesterday afternoon.

The deceased students are Rashik Kushalappa (20) of Srimangala Nemmale village, Mangetiera P. Akash Biddappa (20) of Jodubeeti village and Uluvangada Sudesh Aiyappa (20) of Srimangala village. All the deceased were pursuing their second year engineering course at Coorg Institute of Technology (CIT) at Ponnampet.

A total of four students had gone to Barapole River which is 5 kms away from their college yesterday afternoon and three of them ventured into the waters while one of them sat on the banks as he was suffering from leg pain. When the three students entered the river, they were swept away due to strong current and were drowned.

Ponnampet Police, who rushed to the spot, fished out the three bodies with the help of Teetimada Pavi, Kademada Anil Kalappa, Teetimada Sadan and Teetimada Suguna. The Cops conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the bodies to Gonikoppa Government Community Health Centre for post-mortem.

Gonikoppa Station House Officer (SHO) B.S. Roopa Devi, Ponnampet SHO Naveen, Srimangala SHO Shivanand and staff visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Ponnampet Police are investigating.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching