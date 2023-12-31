Installation of Sri Rama Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya: ‘Light at least 5 lamps in front of your house on Jan. 22’

December 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appealed people to light at least five lamps in front of their house after sunset on Jan. 22, 2024, the day when Sri Ram Lalla’s idol will be consecrated at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir built by the Trust.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan here on Friday, VHP Mutt Mandir Dharma Prachara Pramukh Janardhan Rao said: “On Jan. 22, 2024 Prana Pratishtapane of Sri Ram Lalla’s idol has been scheduled, during which the nation will turn into Ayodhya.

On the directions of the Trust, VHP, along with all the devotees of Sri Ram, will be reaching the sacred mantrakshate, letter of appeal, portraits of Sri Ram and Sri Ram Mandir from Ayodhya, to all the houses in every villages, during the nation-wide Sampark Abhiyan from Jan. 1, 2024 to Jan. 15, 2024.”

The programme (Sri Ram Lalla’s idol consecration) will be screened live on all the TV channels on the day at 11 am and everybody should watch the event. By placing the lamps facing north on the same day evening, the people should create a history. Every villages will organise puja, sankeerthane and perform arathi to mark the historical occasion, said Rao.

Leaders Madhushankar, Savitha Ghatke, Radhakrishna and Jagadish Hebbar were present at the press meet.