Arun Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla idol: Trust’s final decision still under wraps

December 31, 2023

It speaks to you’: Sculpture selection process done, idol reflecting 5-yr-old Ram Lalla chosen

Mysore/Mysuru: Has the Ram Lalla idol, intricately crafted by the skilled Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, been chosen for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ scheduled for January 22, 2024 in Ayodhya? The air of anticipation lingers as the Board of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust remains discreet about the ultimate selection.

Arun Yogiraj was one of the three artisans across the nation entrusted with the task of sculpting the statues of the child form of Lord Ram, known as Ram Lalla, for consecration. The other two sculptors involved in this divine undertaking are Ganesh Bhatt from Bengaluru and Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan.

Trustee Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra has announced the completion of the selection process for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. The Trust convened on Friday to conduct a voting process determining the idol that will grace the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple next month.

Responding to queries about the criteria for idol selection, Bimlendra told reporters in New Delhi yesterday that the idol has a captivating presence, casting a spell on those who lay eyes on it. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is tasked with the construction and management of Ayodhya’s majestic Ram Temple.

Champat Rai, the Secretary of the Trust shared insights into the selection process, emphasising that even when multiple idols are presented, the one that stands out as the best captures everyone’s attention. He mentioned a voting system where preferences were expressed, and the unanimously chosen idol will be used for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha.

Arun Yogiraj devoted six months to carve the idol, standing at an impressive eight feet, including the pedestal, and spanning three-and-a-half feet in width, adorned with an ornate ‘Prabhavali.’ The statue intricately portrays Lord Ram holding a bow and arrow, symbolising Lord Ram, the divine persona during his childhood. The highly anticipated ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for 12:20 pm on Jan. 22, 2024. This auspicious event will transpire within the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, housing the idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram.

Post the consecration ceremony, devotees will have the opportunity for darshan of Ram Lalla. The garbha griha holds paramount significance as the abode of the presiding deity and is set to become one of the largest sanctum sanctorums in the world within the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.