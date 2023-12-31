PM Modi speaks about ‘Fit India’ in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2023

December 31, 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning addressed the last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of this year. In the 108th episode of PM’s radio programme, he said that India is becoming an ‘innovation hub’, which is a symbol of the fact that the people of the country are not going to stop.

“For us the importance of the number 108 and its sanctity is a subject of deep study. 108 beads in a rosary, chanting 108 times, 108 divine sites, 108 stairs in temples, 108 bells, this number 108 is associated with immense faith,” the PM said.

Modi said that India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the spirit of self-reliance. “We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” he added.

“It is on account of the strength of 140 crore Indians that this year, our country has attained many special achievements. In this very year, ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’, (Women’s Reservation Act) which has been awaited for years was passed,” he noted.

Addressing the matter of health and wellness, he said, “Nowadays we see how much there is talk about lifestyle-related Diseases, it is a matter of great concern for all of us, especially the youth.” He also said that besides looking after our physical health it is also important to take care of one’s mental health and well-being.

In his speech, PM Modi further requested the citizens of the country to keep writing to him about innovative health care start-ups that can help the country towards realising the dream of Fit India.

The PM spoke about 2023 being celebrated as International Year of Millets, which he also said was due to the efforts of India. “This has provided a lot of opportunities to start-ups working in this field,” he further noted.

During the broadcast, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.

“India’s achievements are the achievements of every Indian. We have to continuously work for the development of India keeping in mind the Panch Pran. Whatever work we do, whatever decision we make, our first criterion should be… what the country will get from it; what benefit it will bring to the country. Rashtra Pratham — Nation First — There is no greater mantra than this. Adhering to this mantra, we Indians will make our country developed and self-reliant,” the Prime Minister said.