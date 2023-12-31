Echo of his brother’s arrest in tree felling case: MP Pratap Simmha takes a swipe at CM Siddaramaiah

December 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing dismay over his younger brother Vikram Simha’s arrest in an illegal tree felling case in Hassan, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has taken a sarcastic swipe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, suggesting that one should learn the art of troubling others from Siddaramaiah. Addressing the media at his Vijayanagar residence this morning, Pratap Simmha ironically applauded Siddaramaiah for his promotion of his son’s political career and his prowess in demeaning others.

Pratap Simmha sarcastically said, “I would like to appreciate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for two reasons. One is the promotion of the political career of his son by making him an MP and the other is his expertise in degrading others. You are a great father and most children do not get such a father. You are playing games to finish off Pratap Simmha as I am coming in the way of your son’s ambitions of becoming an MP.”

“You are a brilliant politician. You have chosen to target me to divert public attention and media glare from the Belagavi incident where a helpless woman was stripped naked when the Assembly Session was underway in Belagavi. Your Minister Madhu Bangarappa has been sentenced in a cheque bounce case. But instead of arresting the convicted, you have targeted me and my younger brother,” he said.

“An FIR has been filed in which Jayamma, Rajesh Shetty and Ravi have been named as the accused. The Forest Department officials have been unable to nab the accused thus far and the felled trees have been kept in Hassan’s Aranya Bhavan. The officials were unable to arrest the accused till Dec. 24. I made a statement during Hanuma Jayanti celebrations and just two hours later, Congress leaders came up with social media posts that Pratap Simmha’s brother is involved in tree smuggling,” Pratap Simmha said.

“The FIR did not name my brother as an accused. But still, the Forest officials arrested my brother in an effort to finish me off politically. The CM is misleading the public regarding the tree felling case,” Pratap Simmha said while again taking on the CM.

Stating that the CM was using all false propaganda to politically finish him off, Pratap Simmha questioned the CM why he was dragging his (MP) family members into the case.

“Your son has forsaken his Assembly seat to you. Now you have to rehabilitate him politically, for which you are ready to go any distance and do whatever you like. I would like to ask you to arrest even my aged mother and sister. Let your family politics continue, for which you are keen to finish off my family,” he said.

“Despite all this, I would like to tell you that you do not have too many ways. The people of Mysuru-Kodagu will not let me down for any reason. Even Goddesses Chamundeshwari and Cauvery too will not. You may make any number of attempts or come up with game-plans to tarnish my image and finish me off politically. There are no other options for you other than playing dirty tricks on me,” he said.