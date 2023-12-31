New Year Gala: City sets strict safety measures

December 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru is gearing up for a vibrant New Year’s Eve celebration tonight.

Despite the sold-out status at party venues in hotels, resorts and clubs, last-minute preparations are underway to accommodate youngsters who traditionally engage in pub-hopping on the year’s final day.

To maintain order and safety, numerous Police kiosks and check-posts will be strategically placed within the Central Business District (CBD) and along the Ring Road. Senior officers, beyond the rank of Inspectors, will conduct night rounds to oversee the festivities.

Over 25 hotels, clubs and resorts are hosting grand-scale celebrations, with entrance charges varying from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 8,000 per couple. According to sources in the hospitality industry, venues priced between Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 4,000 offer limited food and drinks, while those charging above Rs. 5,000 per couple provide unlimited drinks and lavish buffets.

In anticipation of significant gatherings across the city, the Civil and Traffic Police have issued special guidelines and orders for enhanced safety measures. These directives will be in effect from this evening and will persist until 6 am tomorrow (Jan. 1).

The City Police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of residents during New Year celebrations. A comprehensive plan has been put in place, starting with a general briefing and duty allocation session for all Policemen and officers at their respective Police Stations and the City Police Commissioner’s Office at 3 pm today.

In an effort to curb potential incidents of drunken driving, special drives and penalties have been organised. Measures have been implemented to prevent eve-teasing or misbehaviour under the guise of public greetings, with special task force teams formed to address and legally deal with such incidents. A dedicated Pink Garuda (Chamundi Force) security force, comprising 8 officers and staff members, has been established to prioritise the protection of women.

Robust surveillance system

The city has been equipped with a robust surveillance system, featuring 334 CCTV cameras strategically placed, with 59 at key locations and an additional 275 in crucial areas. Visuals will be monitored at the Control Room and a Mobile Command and Control Vehicle stationed near the Mysore Palace will also oversee the footage.

Three DCPs, 12 ACPs, 30 Police Inspectors, 42 SIs, 70 ASIs, 550 HCs and Constables and 80 other security staff will be on duty on New Year eve. This apart, 12 units of KSRP, CAR Police, 4 Commando Force units, 1 Dog Squad and 4 Anti-sabotage units will be on duty.

The Traffic Police are set to take action against wheeling, drag racing and raucous noise. Rapid response teams will be deployed in all areas to ensure compliance with traffic rules, with special teams actively checking for drunk-driving, wheelies and drag races throughout night until 6 am. Police teams, equipped with body cameras, will monitor these activities closely.

Protection of women

In line with efforts to prioritise women’s safety, eight teams from the Chamundi Force will survey and monitor parties where the number of women participants is high. Data collected from hotels will facilitate frequent surveillance by these teams.

To ensure a controlled and safe environment, vehicular traffic to Chamundi Hill will be prohibited after 9 pm. Entry will be restricted, with special passes issued only to residents of the Hill. This measure aims to prevent accidents and drunken driving, reflecting the authorities’ commitment to a secure and incident-free New Year celebration.